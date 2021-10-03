-
Cameron Tringale shoots 1-under 71 in round four of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 03, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
The Takeaway
English on College GameDay, Mullinax’s football joke, Theegala’s insane lip-out
In The Takeaway, Teryn Gregson recaps round 3 of the Sanderson Farms Championship, where rookie Sahith Theegala put on a show to take the lead and suffered and insane lip-out, Trey Mullinax’s walking scorer pulled a football score prank on him and recent Ryder Cup champ Harris English appeared as the guest picker on ESPN’s College GameDay.
Cameron Tringale hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 18 under for the tournament. Tringale finished his day tied for 11th at 18 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 22 under; Nick Watney and Cameron Young are tied for 2nd at 21 under; and Henrik Norlander, Trey Mullinax, Andrew Landry, and Hayden Buckley are tied for 4th at 20 under.
After a drive to the right rough on the 411-yard par-4 first hole, Tringale had a 102 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Tringale to 1 under for the round.
On the 591-yard par-5 third, Tringale had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Tringale to 2 under for the round.
On the 584-yard par-5 14th, Tringale had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Tringale to 1 under for the round.
On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Tringale reached the green in 2 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tringale to 2 under for the round.
On the 505-yard par-4 18th, Tringale had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Tringale to 1 under for the round.
