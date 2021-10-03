  • Cameron Tringale shoots 1-under 71 in round four of the Sanderson Farms Championship

  • In The Takeaway, Teryn Gregson recaps round 3 of the Sanderson Farms Championship, where rookie Sahith Theegala put on a show to take the lead and suffered and insane lip-out, Trey Mullinax’s walking scorer pulled a football score prank on him and recent Ryder Cup champ Harris English appeared as the guest picker on ESPN’s College GameDay.
    The Takeaway

