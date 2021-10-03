-
C.T. Pan shoots 4-under 68 in round four of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 03, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
C.T. Pan rolls in birdie putt on No. 11 at Sanderson Farms
In the third round of the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship, C.T. Pan makes a 9-foot birdie putt on the par-5 11th hole.
In his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, C.T. Pan hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 18 under for the tournament. Pan finished his day tied for 11th at 18 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 22 under; Nick Watney and Cameron Young are tied for 2nd at 21 under; and Henrik Norlander, Trey Mullinax, Andrew Landry, and Hayden Buckley are tied for 4th at 20 under.
At the 411-yard par-4 first, Pan got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Pan to 1 over for the round.
On the par-5 third, Pan's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pan to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 612-yard par-5 fifth hole, Pan hit an approach shot from 108 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pan to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Pan's 161 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pan to 2 under for the round.
After a 343 yard drive on the 584-yard par-5 14th, Pan chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Pan to 3 under for the round.
On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Pan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-inch putt for birdie. This moved Pan to 4 under for the round.
