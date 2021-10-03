-
Brice Garnett shoots 2-under 70 in round four of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 03, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Brice Garnett hits approach close and birdies at Sanderson Farms
In the second round of the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship, Brice Garnett makes birdie on the par-4 9th hole.
In his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Brice Garnett hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Garnett finished his round tied for 54th at 8 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 18 under; Sam Burns, Denny McCarthy, Cameron Young, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Trey Mullinax and Seth Reeves are tied for 6th at 16 under.
On the par-4 first, Garnett's 112 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Garnett to 1 under for the round.
At the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Garnett hit a tee shot 175 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garnett to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Garnett had a 114 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Garnett to 3 under for the round.
On the 554-yard par-5 11th hole, Garnett reached the green in 3 and sunk a 31-inch putt for birdie. This moved Garnett to 4 under for the round.
At the 449-yard par-4 12th, Garnett got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Garnett to 3 under for the round.
Garnett got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Garnett to 2 under for the round.
