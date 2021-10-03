-
Brendan Steele posts bogey-free 5-under 67 l in the final round of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 03, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Brendan Steele drains 15-footer for birdie at Sanderson Farms
In the opening round of the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship, Brendan Steele makes birdie on the par-4 17th hole.
Brendan Steele hit 17 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and finished the round bogey free. Steele finished his day tied for 17th at 16 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 22 under; Nick Watney and Cameron Young are tied for 2nd at 21 under; and Henrik Norlander, Trey Mullinax, Andrew Landry, and Hayden Buckley are tied for 4th at 20 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 411-yard par-4 first hole, Brendan Steele had a 89 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Brendan Steele to 1 under for the round.
On the 591-yard par-5 third hole, Steele reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Steele to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Steele's 135 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Steele to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Steele had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Steele to 4 under for the round.
On the 584-yard par-5 14th, Steele had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Steele to 5 under for the round.
