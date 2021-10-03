-
Brandon Hagy shoots 1-over 73 in round four of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 03, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Brandon Hagy hit 6 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Hagy finished his round tied for 58th at 7 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 18 under; Sam Burns, Si Woo Kim, Denny McCarthy, Luke List, Cameron Young, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Roger Sloan, Andrew Landry, Trey Mullinax, Hayden Buckley, Corey Conners, Nick Watney, and Seth Reeves are tied for 8th at 16 under.
After a drive to the right rough on the 411-yard par-4 first hole, Hagy chipped in his second, carding a eagle for the hole. This moved Hagy to 2 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Hagy hit his next to the left intermediate rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 403-yard par-4 eighth. This moved Hagy to 1 under for the round.
Hagy hit his drive 353 yards getting on the green in 3, and rolled a birdie on the 584-yard par-5 14th. This moved Hagy to 1 under for the round.
On the 330-yard par-4 15th Hagy hit his tee shot 295 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Hagy to 2 under for the round.
On the 436-yard par-4 17th, Hagy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hagy to 1 over for the round.
