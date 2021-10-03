-
-
Austin Cook shoots 1-over 73 in round four of the Sanderson Farms Championship
-
October 03, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 03, 2021
Austin Cook hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Cook finished his round in 67th at 4 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 18 under; Sam Burns, Denny McCarthy, Cameron Young, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Trey Mullinax and Seth Reeves are tied for 6th at 16 under.
On the 612-yard par-5 fifth hole, Cook reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at even for the round.
On the 554-yard par-5 11th, Cook had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Cook to 1 over for the round.
On the 449-yard par-4 12th, Cook had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cook to 2 over for the round.
After a 302 yard drive on the 584-yard par-5 14th, Cook chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cook to even-par for the round.
Cook got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cook to 1 over for the round.
-
-