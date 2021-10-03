-
Andy Ogletree putts well in round four of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 03, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Andy Ogletree makes birdie on No. 16 at Sanderson Farms
In the second round of the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship, Andy Ogletree makes a 2-foot birdie putt on the par-4 16th hole.
Andy Ogletree hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Ogletree finished his round tied for 47th at 9 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 18 under; Sam Burns, Denny McCarthy, Cameron Young, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Trey Mullinax and Seth Reeves are tied for 6th at 16 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 411-yard par-4 first hole, Andy Ogletree had a 88 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Andy Ogletree to 1 under for the round.
At the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Ogletree hit a tee shot 175 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ogletree to 2 under for the round.
On the par-5 14th, Ogletree's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ogletree to 4 under for the round.
After a 311 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Ogletree chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Ogletree to 5 under for the round.
