Andrew Novak putts well in round four of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 03, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Andrew Novak's holes eagle chip at Sanderson Farms
In the second round of the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship, Andrew Novak makes eagle on the par-4 15th hole.
In his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Andrew Novak hit 5 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Novak finished his round tied for 59th at 7 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 18 under; Sam Burns, Denny McCarthy, Cameron Young, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Trey Mullinax and Seth Reeves are tied for 6th at 16 under.
On the par-4 first, Andrew Novak's 101 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Andrew Novak to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 second hole, Novak had a 114 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Novak to 2 under for the round.
At the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Novak hit a tee shot 209 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Novak to 3 under for the round.
Novak got a bogey on the 449-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Novak to 2 under for the round.
