-
-
Strong putting brings Andrew Landry a 6-under 66 in round four of the Sanderson Farms Championship
-
October 03, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 03, 2021
-
Highlights
Andrew Landry makes 14-foot birdie putt at Sanderson Farms
In the final round of the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship, Andrew Landry makes birdie putt on the par-4 16th hole.
Andrew Landry hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Landry finished his day tied for 4th at 20 under with Henrik Norlander, Trey Mullinax, and Hayden Buckley; Sam Burns is in 1st at 22 under; and Nick Watney and Cameron Young are tied for 2nd at 21 under.
On the par-5 third, Andrew Landry's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Andrew Landry to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 482-yard par-4 sixth hole, Landry had a 175 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Landry to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Landry's 137 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Landry to 4 under for the round.
On the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Landry reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Landry to 5 under for the round.
On the 554-yard par-5 11th, Landry had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Landry to 6 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 479-yard par-4 16th hole, Landry had a 159 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Landry to 7 under for the round.
On the 436-yard par-4 17th, Landry had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Landry to 6 under for the round.
-
-