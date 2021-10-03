-
-
Alex Smalley shoots 3-under 69 in round four of the Sanderson Farms Championship
-
October 03, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 03, 2021
Alex Smalley hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. Smalley finished his round tied for 29th at 13 under; Cameron Young, Sahith Theegala, and Henrik Norlander are tied for 1st at 20 under; Nick Watney, Sam Burns, Cameron Tringale, and Andrew Landry are tied for 4th at 19 under; and Denny McCarthy, Trey Mullinax, Harold Varner III, and Si Woo Kim are tied for 8th at 18 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 411-yard par-4 first hole, Smalley had a 92 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Smalley to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 second, Smalley's 107 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smalley to 2 under for the round.
On the 591-yard par-5 third hole, Smalley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 26-inch putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Smalley to 3 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the 214-yard par-3 seventh green, Smalley suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 3-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Smalley at 2 under for the round.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 11th, Smalley hit his 212 yard approach to 12 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Smalley to 3 under for the round.
-
-