In his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Adam Long hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Long finished his round tied for 24th at 14 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 19 under; Nick Watney, Trey Mullinax, Denny McCarthy, Cameron Young, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 2nd at 18 under; and Andrew Landry, Corey Conners, Sam Burns, Seth Reeves, and Si Woo Kim are tied for 7th at 17 under.

On the 591-yard par-5 third hole, Adam Long reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-inch putt for birdie. This moved Adam Long to 1 under for the round.

On the 612-yard par-5 fifth hole, Long reached the green in 3 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Long to 2 under for the round.

At the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Long hit a tee shot 210 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Long to 3 under for the round.

On the 403-yard par-4 eighth hole, Long reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Long to 4 under for the round.

After a 304 yard drive on the 554-yard par-5 11th, Long chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Long to 5 under for the round.

After a 280 yard drive on the 449-yard par-4 12th, Long chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Long to 4 under for the round.

On the 584-yard par-5 14th, Long had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Long to 6 under for the round.

After a 287 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Long chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Long to 7 under for the round.

Long got a double bogey on the 479-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 5 and one putting, moving Long to 5 under for the round.