-
-
Adam Hadwin shoots 2-under 70 in round four of the Sanderson Farms Championship
-
October 03, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 03, 2021
-
Highlights
Adam Hadwin makes birdie on No. 15 at Sanderson Farms
In the second round of the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship, Adam Hadwin makes a 7-foot birdie putt on the par-4 15th hole.
Adam Hadwin hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Hadwin finished his round tied for 45th at 10 under; Denny McCarthy, Sahith Theegala, and Corey Conners are tied for 1st at 18 under; Sam Burns, Si Woo Kim, Cameron Young, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 4th at 17 under; and Luke List, Andrew Landry, Trey Mullinax, Hayden Buckley, Roger Sloan, Nick Watney, and Seth Reeves are tied for 8th at 16 under.
On the 591-yard par-5 third, Hadwin had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hadwin to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Hadwin missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Hadwin to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to right rough on the par-5 11th, Hadwin hit his 110 yard approach to 1 foot, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Hadwin to 2 under for the round.
On the 449-yard par-4 12th, Hadwin had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hadwin to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the 168-yard par-3 13th green, Hadwin suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Hadwin at even for the round.
After a 295 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Hadwin chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hadwin to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 436-yard par-4 17th hole, Hadwin had a 146 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hadwin to 2 under for the round.
-
-