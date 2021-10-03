-
Aaron Wise finishes with Even-par 72 in final round of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 03, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Aaron Wise sinks 15-foot birdie from edge of green at Sanderson Farms
In the final round of the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship, Aaron Wise makes birdie putt on the par-4 16th hole.
In his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Aaron Wise hit 14 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 15 under for the tournament. Wise finished his day tied for 26th at 15 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 22 under; Nick Watney and Cameron Young are tied for 2nd at 21 under; and Henrik Norlander, Trey Mullinax, Andrew Landry, and Hayden Buckley are tied for 4th at 20 under.
At the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Wise got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 4 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Wise to even-par for the round.
Wise got a bogey on the 482-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wise to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Wise's 125 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wise to even for the round.
At the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Wise got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Wise to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 11th, Wise hit his 204 yard approach to 13 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Wise to 1 over for the round.
On the 584-yard par-5 14th, Wise got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Wise to 2 over for the round.
On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Wise reached the green in 2 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wise to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 479-yard par-4 16th hole, Wise had a 173 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wise to even-par for the round.
