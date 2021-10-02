-
William McGirt posts bogey-free 4-under 68 l in the third round of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
William McGirt hit 17 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and finished the round bogey free. McGirt finished his round tied for 20th at 11 under; Cameron Tringale and Seth Reeves are tied for 1st at 16 under; Nick Watney, Will Zalatoris, and Trey Mullinax are tied for 3rd at 14 under; and Grant Hirschman, Russell Knox, Hayden Buckley, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 6th at 13 under.
After a 307 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 third, William McGirt chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved William McGirt to 1 under for the round.
At the 168-yard par-3 13th, McGirt hit a tee shot 170 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved McGirt to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 584-yard par-5 14th hole, McGirt hit an approach shot from 82 yards to 2 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McGirt to 3 under for the round.
After a 283 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, McGirt chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved McGirt to 4 under for the round.
