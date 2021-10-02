-
-
Will Zalatoris shoots Even-par 72 in round three of the Sanderson Farms Championship
-
October 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 02, 2021
-
Highlights
Will Zalatoris makes birdie on No. 3 in Round 3 at Sanderson Farms
In the third round of the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship, Will Zalatoris makes a 3-foot birdie putt on the par-5 3rd hole.
Will Zalatoris hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. Zalatoris finished his day tied for 16th at 13 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 18 under; Sam Burns, Denny McCarthy, Cameron Young, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Trey Mullinax and Seth Reeves are tied for 6th at 16 under.
On the 591-yard par-5 third hole, Zalatoris reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Zalatoris to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 482-yard par-4 sixth hole, Zalatoris had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Zalatoris to 2 under for the round.
On the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Zalatoris had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Zalatoris to 1 under for the round.
On the 584-yard par-5 14th hole, Zalatoris reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at even for the round.
-
-