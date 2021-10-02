-
-
Vincent Whaley shoots 1-over 73 in round three of the Sanderson Farms Championship
-
October 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 02, 2021
Vincent Whaley hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Whaley finished his round tied for 66th at 4 under; Will Zalatoris, Sahith Theegala, and Nick Watney are tied for 1st at 13 under; Matthew Wolff, Hayden Buckley, and Cameron Young are tied for 4th at 12 under; and Roger Sloan and Seth Reeves are tied for 7th at 11 under.
After a tee shot at the green on the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Whaley missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Whaley to even for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 10th, Whaley's tee shot went 196 yards to the right rough and his approach went 43 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a 277 yard drive on the 584-yard par-5 14th, Whaley chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Whaley to even-par for the round.
On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Whaley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Whaley to 1 under for the round.
On the 479-yard par-4 16th, Whaley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Whaley to even for the round.
Whaley got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Whaley to 1 over for the round.
-
-