Tyler Duncan shoots 3-under 69 in round three of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Tyler Duncan hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Duncan finished his round tied for 24th at 11 under; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 17 under; Trey Mullinax and Seth Reeves are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Sahith Theegala, Sam Burns, and Denny McCarthy are tied for 4th at 15 under.
On the 403-yard par-4 eighth hole, Duncan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Duncan to 1 under for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 10th, Duncan's tee shot went 202 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
At the 168-yard par-3 13th, Duncan hit a tee shot 173 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Duncan to 1 under for the round.
On the 584-yard par-5 14th, Duncan reached the green in 3 and sunk a 37-foot putt for birdie. This put Duncan at 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 436-yard par-4 17th hole, Duncan had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Duncan to 3 under for the round.
