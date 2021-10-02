-
-
Strong putting brings Trey Mullinax a 8-under 64 in round three of the Sanderson Farms Championship
-
October 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 02, 2021
-
Highlights
Trey Mullinax makes birdie on No. 17 in Round 3 at Sanderson Farms
In the third round of the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship, Trey Mullinax makes a 16-foot birdie putt on the par-4 17th hole.
Trey Mullinax hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and finished the round bogey free. Mullinax finished his round tied for 2nd at 16 under with Seth Reeves; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 17 under; and Sahith Theegala, Sam Burns, and Denny McCarthy are tied for 4th at 15 under.
On the 591-yard par-5 third, Trey Mullinax had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Trey Mullinax to 1 under for the round.
Mullinax hit his tee at the green on the 181-yard par-3 fourth, setting himself up for a long 39-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Mullinax to 2 under for the round.
On the par-5 fifth, Mullinax's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Mullinax to 4 under for the round.
On the 403-yard par-4 eighth hole, Mullinax reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mullinax to 5 under for the round.
On the 554-yard par-5 11th, Mullinax had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Mullinax to 6 under for the round.
On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Mullinax reached the green in 2 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mullinax to 7 under for the round.
On the 436-yard par-4 17th hole, Mullinax reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mullinax to 8 under for the round.
-
-