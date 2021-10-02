-
Taylor Pendrith shoots 1-under 71 in round three of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Taylor Pendrith hit 6 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Pendrith finished his round tied for 45th at 8 under; Cameron Tringale and Seth Reeves are tied for 1st at 16 under; Trey Mullinax is in 3rd at 15 under; and Sahith Theegala, Nick Watney, and Will Zalatoris are tied for 4th at 14 under.
On the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Pendrith hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Pendrith at even-par for the round.
On the 554-yard par-5 11th hole, Pendrith reached the green in 3 and sunk a 24-inch putt for birdie. This moved Pendrith to 1 under for the round.
