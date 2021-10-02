-
Taylor Moore delivers a bogey-free 6-under 66 in the third at the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Taylor Moore hit 7 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Moore finished his round tied for 5th at 12 under with Hayden Buckley, Matthew Wolff, Trey Mullinax, and Cameron Young; Seth Reeves is in 1st at 14 under; and Sahith Theegala, Nick Watney, and Will Zalatoris are tied for 2nd at 13 under.
Taylor Moore missed the green on his first shot on the 214-yard par-3 seventh but had a chip in from 17 yards for birdie. This moved Taylor Moore to 1 under for the round.
On the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Moore reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Moore to 2 under for the round.
On the 330-yard par-4 15th Moore hit his tee shot 296 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Moore to 4 under for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Moore's 114 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Moore to 5 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 505-yard par-4 18th hole, Moore had a 173 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Moore to 6 under for the round.
