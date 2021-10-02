-
Sungjae Im shoots 2-under 70 in round three of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
The Takeaway
DeChambeau’s long drive finish, Zalatoris’ course record, Watson’s caddie news
In The Takeaway, Teryn Gregson recaps round 2 of the Sanderson Farms Championship where Will Zalatoris shot a course record 61 to tie the lead, Bryson DeChambeau impressed in the final day of the Professional Long Drivers of America World Championships and Bubba Watson and Ted Scott announce the end of their player/caddie run.
In his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Sungjae Im hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Im finished his round tied for 32nd at 10 under; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 17 under; Trey Mullinax, Seth Reeves, and Sam Burns are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Sahith Theegala and Denny McCarthy are tied for 5th at 15 under.
On the par-4 second, Im's 84 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.
At the par-5 fifth, Im chipped in his fourth shot from 5 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Im to 2 under for the round.
At the 482-yard par-4 sixth, Im reached the green in 2 and rolled a 35-foot putt for birdie. This put Im at 3 under for the round.
After a tee shot onto the 214-yard par-3 green seventh, Im suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 403-yard par-4 eighth hole, Im had a 102 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.
Im got a bogey on the 421-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Im to even-par for the round.
On the 330-yard par-4 15th Im hit his tee shot 310 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 16th, Im's 165 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Im to 2 under for the round.
