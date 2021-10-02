-
Sung Kang finishes with Even-par 72 in third round of the Sanderson Farms Championship
-
October 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
-
Highlights
Sung Kang drains 23-foot birdie putt at Sanderson Farms
In the opening round of the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship, Sung Kang makes a 23-foot birdie putt on the par-4 17th hole.
In his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Sung Kang hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Kang finished his round tied for 64th at 5 under; Will Zalatoris, Sahith Theegala, and Nick Watney are tied for 1st at 13 under; Matthew Wolff, Seth Reeves, Hayden Buckley, Trey Mullinax, and Cameron Young are tied for 4th at 12 under; and Roger Sloan, Grant Hirschman, Brendan Steele, and Emiliano Grillo are tied for 9th at 11 under.
On the 591-yard par-5 third hole, Kang reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kang to 1 under for the round.
At the par-5 fifth, Kang chipped in his fifth from 5 yards, carding a par. This kept Kang at 1 under for the round.
After a 292 yard drive on the 482-yard par-4 sixth, Kang chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kang to even-par for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 10th, Kang hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Kang at 1 over for the round.
On the 554-yard par-5 11th hole, Kang reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kang to even for the round.
On the 168-yard par-3 13th, Kang's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Kang's 170 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kang to even-par for the round.
