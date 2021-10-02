Stephan Jaeger hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. Jaeger finished his day tied for 16th at 13 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 18 under; Sam Burns, Denny McCarthy, Cameron Young, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Trey Mullinax and Seth Reeves are tied for 6th at 16 under.

At the 418-yard par-4 second, Jaeger reached the green in 2 and rolled a 36-foot putt for birdie. This put Jaeger at 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 612-yard par-5 fifth hole, Jaeger hit an approach shot from 116 yards to 2 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Jaeger to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Jaeger hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 sixth. This moved Jaeger to 1 under for the round.

On the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Jaeger's tee shot went 196 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a 296 yard drive on the 584-yard par-5 14th, Jaeger chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Jaeger to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Jaeger had a 108 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Jaeger to 3 under for the round.

On the 436-yard par-4 17th hole, Jaeger reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jaeger to 4 under for the round.

After a 354 yard drive on the 505-yard par-4 18th, Jaeger chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Jaeger to 3 under for the round.