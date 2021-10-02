-
Si Woo Kim putts himself to a 6-under 66 in third round of the Sanderson Farms Championship
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 02, 2021
Round Recaps
In his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Si Woo Kim hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kim finished his round tied for 10th at 13 under; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 17 under; Trey Mullinax and Seth Reeves are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Will Zalatoris is in 4th at 15 under.
On the 411-yard par-4 first hole, Si Woo Kim reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Si Woo Kim to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 second, Kim's 103 yard approach to 0 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.
On the 612-yard par-5 fifth hole, Kim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 554-yard par-5 11th hole, Kim hit an approach shot from 107 yards to 14 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 4 under for the round.
Kim got a bogey on the 449-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 3 under for the round.
At the 168-yard par-3 13th, Kim hit a tee shot 172 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 4 under for the round.
On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Kim reached the green in 2 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 5 under for the round.
At the 505-yard par-4 18th, Kim reached the green in 2 and rolled a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put Kim at 6 under for the round.
