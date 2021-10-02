In his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Seth Reeves hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Reeves finished his round tied for 1st at 16 under with Cameron Tringale; Nick Watney, Will Zalatoris, and Trey Mullinax are tied for 3rd at 14 under; and Grant Hirschman, Hayden Buckley, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 6th at 13 under.

At the 411-yard par-4 first, Seth Reeves reached the green in 2 and rolled a 43-foot putt for birdie. This put Seth Reeves at 1 under for the round.

After a 319 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 third, Reeves chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Reeves to 2 under for the round.

At the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Reeves hit a tee shot 174 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reeves to 3 under for the round.

On the 612-yard par-5 fifth hole, Reeves reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Reeves to 4 under for the round.

On the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Reeves's tee shot went 195 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 11th, Reeves hit his 240 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Reeves to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 449-yard par-4 12th hole, Reeves chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Reeves to 6 under for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 13th, Reeves hit a tee shot 178 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Reeves to 7 under for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Reeves reached the green in 2 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reeves to 8 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Reeves's 154 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reeves to 9 under for the round.