Sam Ryder shoots 2-over 74 in round three of the Sanderson Farms Championship
-
October 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Sam Ryder hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Ryder finished his round tied for 59th at 5 under; Cameron Tringale and Seth Reeves are tied for 1st at 16 under; Nick Watney, Will Zalatoris, and Trey Mullinax are tied for 3rd at 14 under; and Grant Hirschman, Russell Knox, Hayden Buckley, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 6th at 13 under.
Ryder got a bogey on the 411-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ryder to 1 over for the round.
After a tee shot onto the 214-yard par-3 green seventh, Ryder suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.
On the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Ryder had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ryder to 2 over for the round.
On the 554-yard par-5 11th, Ryder got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Ryder to 3 over for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Ryder's 117 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ryder to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 436-yard par-4 17th hole, Ryder had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ryder to 2 over for the round.
