In his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Sam Burns hit 10 of 14 fairways and 17 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Burns finished his day tied for 2nd at 17 under with Denny McCarthy, Cameron Young, and Cameron Tringale; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 18 under; and Trey Mullinax and Seth Reeves are tied for 6th at 16 under.

After a 315 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 third, Sam Burns chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Sam Burns to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Burns's 138 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Burns to 2 under for the round.

Burns hit his tee at the green on the 223-yard par-3 10th, setting himself up for a long 40-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Burns to 3 under for the round.

After a 315 yard drive on the 554-yard par-5 11th, Burns chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Burns to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 449-yard par-4 12th hole, Burns had a 106 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Burns to 5 under for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 13th, Burns hit a tee shot 174 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Burns to 6 under for the round.

After a 328 yard drive on the 584-yard par-5 14th, Burns chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 5th under-par hole in a row and moved Burns to 7 under for the round.