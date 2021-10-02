-
Sahith Theegala putts well in round three of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Sahith Theegala makes birdie on No. 15 in Round 3 at Sanderson Farms
In the third round of the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship, Sahith Theegala makes birdie on the par-4 15th hole.
Sahith Theegala hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and finished the round bogey free. Theegala finished his day in 1st at 18 under; Sam Burns, Denny McCarthy, Cameron Young, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Trey Mullinax and Seth Reeves are tied for 6th at 16 under.
On the 482-yard par-4 sixth hole, Sahith Theegala reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sahith Theegala to 1 under for the round.
After a 314 yard drive on the 554-yard par-5 11th, Theegala chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Theegala to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 449-yard par-4 12th hole, Theegala had a 115 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Theegala to 4 under for the round.
After a 330 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Theegala chipped his second shot to 0 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Theegala to 5 under for the round.
