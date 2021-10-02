-
Ryan Moore shoots 3-under 69 in round three of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Ryan Moore hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Moore finished his round tied for 34th at 9 under; Seth Reeves is in 1st at 15 under; Sahith Theegala, Nick Watney, Will Zalatoris, Trey Mullinax, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Henrik Norlander, Cameron Young, Nick Hardy, Hayden Buckley, Matthew Wolff, and Taylor Moore are tied for 7th at 12 under.
On the 418-yard par-4 second hole, Moore reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Moore to 1 under for the round.
On the par-5 third, Moore's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Moore to 2 under for the round.
Moore got a bogey on the 482-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Moore to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot onto the 214-yard par-3 green seventh, Moore suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at even-par for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 449-yard par-4 12th hole, Moore chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Moore to 1 under for the round.
Moore missed the green on his first shot on the 168-yard par-3 13th but had a chip in from 4 yards for birdie. This moved Moore to 2 under for the round.
On the 436-yard par-4 17th hole, Moore reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Moore to 3 under for the round.
