In his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Russell Knox hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Knox finished his round tied for 10th at 13 under; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 17 under; Trey Mullinax and Seth Reeves are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Will Zalatoris is in 4th at 15 under.

Russell Knox got a bogey on the 411-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Russell Knox to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 third, Knox hit his 115 yard approach to 5 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Knox to even-par for the round.

At the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Knox hit a tee shot 178 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Knox to 1 under for the round.

Knox missed the green on his first shot on the 214-yard par-3 seventh but had a chip in from 15 yards for birdie. This moved Knox to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Knox's 142 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Knox to 3 under for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 13th, Knox hit a tee shot 176 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Knox to 4 under for the round.

After a 294 yard drive on the 584-yard par-5 14th, Knox chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Knox to 5 under for the round.

After a 277 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Knox chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Knox to 6 under for the round.