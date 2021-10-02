-
-
Roger Sloan posts bogey-free 4-under 68 l in the third round of the Sanderson Farms Championship
-
October 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 02, 2021
-
Highlights
Roger Sloan sinks a 43-foot birdie on No. 17 in Round 3 at Sanderson Farms
In the third round of the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship, Roger Sloan makes a 43-foot birdie putt on the par-4 17th hole.
Roger Sloan hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and finished the round bogey free. Sloan finished his day tied for 8th at 15 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 18 under; Sam Burns, Denny McCarthy, Cameron Young, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Trey Mullinax and Seth Reeves are tied for 6th at 16 under.
On the 591-yard par-5 third hole, Roger Sloan reached the green in 3 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Roger Sloan to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Sloan had a 122 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sloan to 2 under for the round.
On the 554-yard par-5 11th, Sloan had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Sloan to 3 under for the round.
At the 436-yard par-4 17th, Sloan reached the green in 2 and rolled a 43-foot putt for birdie. This put Sloan at 4 under for the round.
-
-