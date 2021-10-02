-
Peter Malnati finishes with Even-par 72 in third round of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Peter Malnati hit 6 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Malnati finished his round tied for 51st at 7 under; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 17 under; Seth Reeves is in 2nd at 16 under; and Will Zalatoris and Trey Mullinax are tied for 3rd at 15 under.
After hitting his second shot into native area, Malnati hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 third. This moved Malnati to 1 under for the round.
After a 307 yard drive on the 482-yard par-4 sixth, Malnati chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Malnati to even-par for the round.
After a 259 yard drive on the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Malnati chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Malnati to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 584-yard par-5 14th hole, Malnati hit an approach shot from 115 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Malnati to even for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Malnati's 137 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Malnati to 1 under for the round.
Malnati got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Malnati to even-par for the round.
