Paul Barjon shoots 3-under 69 in round three of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Paul Barjon makes birdie on No. 18 in Round 3 at Sanderson Farms
In the third round of the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship, Paul Barjon makes a 4-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole.
Paul Barjon hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Barjon finished his day tied for 27th at 11 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 18 under; Sam Burns, Denny McCarthy, Cameron Young, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Trey Mullinax and Seth Reeves are tied for 6th at 16 under.
On the 482-yard par-4 sixth, Barjon had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Barjon to even for the round.
At the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Barjon hit a tee shot 208 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Barjon to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 449-yard par-4 12th hole, Barjon had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Barjon to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Barjon's 171 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Barjon to 3 under for the round.
