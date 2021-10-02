-
Nick Watney shoots 1-under 71 in round three of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Nick Watney sinks a 32-foot birdie on No. 14 in Round 3 at Sanderson Farms
In the third round of the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship, Nick Watney makes birdie on the par-5 14th hole.
In his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Nick Watney hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 14 under for the tournament. Watney finished his day tied for 10th at 14 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 18 under; Sam Burns, Denny McCarthy, Cameron Young, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Trey Mullinax and Seth Reeves are tied for 6th at 16 under.
Watney got a bogey on the 482-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Watney to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Watney's 99 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Watney to 1 under for the round.
At the 168-yard par-3 13th, Watney hit a tee shot 171 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Watney to 2 under for the round.
On the 584-yard par-5 14th, Watney reached the green in 3 and sunk a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put Watney at 3 under for the round.
On the 479-yard par-4 16th, Watney had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting, moving Watney to 1 under for the round.
