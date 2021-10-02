Nick Hardy hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hardy finished his day tied for 10th at 14 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 18 under; Sam Burns, Denny McCarthy, Cameron Young, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Trey Mullinax and Seth Reeves are tied for 6th at 16 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 second hole, Nick Hardy had a 87 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Nick Hardy to 1 under for the round.

After a 313 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 third, Hardy chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hardy to 2 under for the round.

After a 325 yard drive on the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Hardy chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hardy to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Hardy's 151 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hardy to 4 under for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Hardy had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hardy to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 449-yard par-4 12th hole, Hardy had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hardy to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 14th, Hardy hit his 90 yard approach to 2 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Hardy to 5 under for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Hardy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hardy to 6 under for the round.