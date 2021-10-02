-
Nate Lashley shoots 4-under 68 in round three of the Sanderson Farms Championship
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 02, 2021
Highlights
Nate Lashley makes birdie on No. 15 in Round 3 at Sanderson Farms
In the third round of the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship, Nate Lashley makes a 8-foot birdie putt on the par-4 15th hole.
Nate Lashley hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Lashley finished his day tied for 22nd at 12 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 18 under; Sam Burns, Denny McCarthy, Cameron Young, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Trey Mullinax and Seth Reeves are tied for 6th at 16 under.
After a drive to the left rough on the 411-yard par-4 first hole, Lashley had a 97 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lashley to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to left rough on the par-5 third, Lashley hit his 85 yard approach to 7 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Lashley to 2 under for the round.
On the 554-yard par-5 11th, Lashley had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Lashley to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Lashley's 122 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lashley to 2 under for the round.
On the 168-yard par-3 13th, Lashley's tee shot went 174 yards to the left rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
On the 584-yard par-5 14th, Lashley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lashley to 2 under for the round.
After a 282 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Lashley chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lashley to 3 under for the round.
On the 436-yard par-4 17th hole, Lashley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lashley to 4 under for the round.
