Mito Pereira putts well in round three of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Interviews
Mito Pereira on his confidence before Sanderson Farms
Prior to the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship, Mito Pereira discusses why his confidence is growing and the major differences between the PGA TOUR and Korn Ferry Tour.
In his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Mito Pereira hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Pereira finished his round tied for 46th at 8 under; Seth Reeves is in 1st at 15 under; Sahith Theegala, Nick Watney, Will Zalatoris, and Trey Mullinax are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Cameron Young, Nick Hardy, Cameron Tringale, Hayden Buckley, Matthew Wolff, and Taylor Moore are tied for 6th at 12 under.
After a 311 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 third, Mito Pereira chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Mito Pereira to 1 under for the round.
On the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Pereira's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 482-yard par-4 sixth hole, Pereira chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Pereira to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Pereira's 111 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pereira to 2 under for the round.
