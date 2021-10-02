-
Michael Thompson shoots 1-under 71 in round three of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Michael Thompson hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Thompson finished his round tied for 50th at 7 under; Seth Reeves is in 1st at 14 under; Sahith Theegala, Nick Watney, and Will Zalatoris are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Hayden Buckley, Matthew Wolff, Taylor Moore, Trey Mullinax, Cameron Young, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 5th at 12 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 411-yard par-4 first hole, Thompson had a 111 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Thompson to 1 under for the round.
After a 304 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 third, Thompson chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to 2 under for the round.
On the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Thompson's tee shot went 163 yards to the right rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
After a 304 yard drive on the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Thompson chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to 2 under for the round.
After a tee shot onto the 214-yard par-3 green seventh, Thompson suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 under for the round.
At the 449-yard par-4 12th, Thompson got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Thompson to even for the round.
After a 273 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Thompson chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to 1 under for the round.
