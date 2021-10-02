In his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Matthew Wolff hit 8 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Wolff finished his round tied for 4th at 12 under with Hayden Buckley and Cameron Young; Will Zalatoris, Sahith Theegala, and Nick Watney are tied for 1st at 13 under; and Grant Hirschman, Brendan Steele, and Roger Sloan are tied for 7th at 11 under.

On the par-4 first, Wolff's 132 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wolff to 1 under for the round.

At the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Wolff hit a tee shot 175 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wolff to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 482-yard par-4 sixth hole, Wolff had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wolff to 2 under for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Wolff reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wolff to 3 under for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 10th, Wolff hit a tee shot 213 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wolff to 4 under for the round.

On the 554-yard par-5 11th, Wolff had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Wolff to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 449-yard par-4 12th hole, Wolff chipped in his fourth from 4 yards, carding a par for the hole. This par was the end of his 3 hole birdie streak and kept Wolff at 5 under for the round.

On the 584-yard par-5 14th hole, Wolff reached the green in 3 and sunk a 31-inch putt for birdie. This moved Wolff to 6 under for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Wolff reached the green in 2 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wolff to 7 under for the round.