Mackenzie Hughes putts well in round three of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Mackenzie Hughes makes birdie on No. 15 at Sanderson Farms
In the second round of the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship, Mackenzie Hughes makes a 3-foot birdie putt on the par-4 15th hole.
In his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Mackenzie Hughes hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hughes finished his round tied for 19th at 10 under; Seth Reeves is in 1st at 14 under; Sahith Theegala, Nick Watney, Will Zalatoris, and Trey Mullinax are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Cameron Young, Nick Hardy, Cameron Tringale, Hayden Buckley, Matthew Wolff, and Taylor Moore are tied for 6th at 12 under.
After a drive to right rough on the par-5 third, Mackenzie Hughes hit his 104 yard approach to 5 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Mackenzie Hughes to 1 under for the round.
On the 482-yard par-4 sixth hole, Hughes reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hughes to 2 under for the round.
Hughes hit his tee at the green on the 214-yard par-3 seventh, setting himself up for a long 46-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Hughes to 3 under for the round.
Hughes tee shot went 231 yards to the left rough and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Hughes to 2 under for the round.
After a 304 yard drive on the 584-yard par-5 14th, Hughes chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hughes to 3 under for the round.
On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Hughes reached the green in 2 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hughes to 4 under for the round.
On the 436-yard par-4 17th hole, Hughes reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hughes to 5 under for the round.
Hughes got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hughes to 4 under for the round.
