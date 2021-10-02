-
Luke List posts bogey-free 4-under 68 l in the third round of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Luke List hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and finished the round bogey free. List finished his round tied for 20th at 9 under; Will Zalatoris, Sahith Theegala, and Nick Watney are tied for 1st at 13 under; Matthew Wolff, Hayden Buckley, and Cameron Young are tied for 4th at 12 under; and Grant Hirschman, Brendan Steele, and Roger Sloan are tied for 7th at 11 under.
After a tee shot at the green on the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Luke List missed a birdie attempt from 4-feet taking a par. This left Luke List to even for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 449-yard par-4 12th hole, List had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved List to 1 under for the round.
At the 168-yard par-3 13th, List hit a tee shot 169 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved List to 2 under for the round.
On the 584-yard par-5 14th hole, List reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved List to 3 under for the round.
At the 436-yard par-4 17th, List reached the green in 2 and rolled a 48-foot putt for birdie. This put List at 4 under for the round.
