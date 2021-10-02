-
-
Lucas Glover rebounds from poor front in third round of the Sanderson Farms Championship
-
October 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 02, 2021
In his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Lucas Glover hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Glover finished his round tied for 50th at 7 under; Seth Reeves is in 1st at 14 under; Sahith Theegala, Nick Watney, and Will Zalatoris are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Hayden Buckley, Matthew Wolff, Taylor Moore, Trey Mullinax, and Cameron Young are tied for 5th at 12 under.
Lucas Glover got a bogey on the 403-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lucas Glover to 1 over for the round.
On the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Glover had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Glover to 2 over for the round.
At the 223-yard par-3 10th, Glover hit a tee shot 211 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Glover to 1 over for the round.
On the 584-yard par-5 14th hole, Glover reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Glover to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Glover's 125 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Glover to 1 under for the round.
-
-