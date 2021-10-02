-
Lee Hodges shoots 4-under 68 in round three of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Lee Hodges hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Hodges finished his round tied for 27th at 9 under; Will Zalatoris, Sahith Theegala, and Nick Watney are tied for 1st at 13 under; Matthew Wolff, Seth Reeves, Hayden Buckley, Trey Mullinax, and Cameron Young are tied for 4th at 12 under; and Roger Sloan, Grant Hirschman, Brendan Steele, and Emiliano Grillo are tied for 9th at 11 under.
After a 306 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 third, Hodges chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hodges to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Hodges's 102 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hodges to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to left rough on the par-5 11th, Hodges hit his 163 yard approach to 3 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Hodges to 2 under for the round.
On the 449-yard par-4 12th hole, Hodges reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hodges to 3 under for the round.
On the 584-yard par-5 14th hole, Hodges reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hodges to 4 under for the round.
