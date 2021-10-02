-
Kyle Reifers comes back from a rocky start in round three of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Kyle Reifers holes 34-foot birdie putt at Sanderson Farms
In the opening round of the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship, Kyle Reifers makes a 34-foot birdie putt on the par-3 7th hole.
Kyle Reifers hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Reifers finished his round tied for 45th at 8 under; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 17 under; Seth Reeves is in 2nd at 16 under; and Will Zalatoris and Trey Mullinax are tied for 3rd at 15 under.
On the 612-yard par-5 fifth hole, Kyle Reifers reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kyle Reifers to 1 under for the round.
On the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Reifers's tee shot went 224 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 58 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 403-yard par-4 eighth hole, Reifers had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Reifers to 2 over for the round.
At the 223-yard par-3 10th, Reifers hit a tee shot 213 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reifers to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Reifers's 126 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reifers to even for the round.
After a 293 yard drive on the 584-yard par-5 14th, Reifers chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Reifers to 1 under for the round.
