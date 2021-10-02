-
Kurt Kitayama shoots 2-over 74 in round three of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Kurt Kitayama hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Kitayama finished his day tied for 45th at 8 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 18 under; Sam Burns, Denny McCarthy, Cameron Young, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Trey Mullinax and Seth Reeves are tied for 6th at 16 under.
On the 418-yard par-4 second, Kitayama had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kitayama to 1 over for the round.
On the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Kitayama had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kitayama to even for the round.
Kitayama got a bogey on the 403-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kitayama to 1 over for the round.
At the 223-yard par-3 10th, Kitayama hit a tee shot 210 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kitayama to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 449-yard par-4 12th hole, Kitayama had a 85 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Kitayama to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 584-yard par-5 14th hole, Kitayama hit an approach shot from 253 yards to 13 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kitayama to 1 over for the round.
On the 505-yard par-4 18th, Kitayama had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kitayama to 2 over for the round.
