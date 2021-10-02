-
Kevin Streelman posts bogey-free 4-under 68 l in the third round of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Kevin Streelman makes birdie on No. 16 in Round 3 at Sanderson Farms
In the third round of the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship, Kevin Streelman makes a 8-foot birdie putt on the par-4 16th hole.
Kevin Streelman hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and finished the round bogey free. Streelman finished his round tied for 21st at 12 under; Cameron Tringale and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 17 under; Seth Reeves, Sahith Theegala, Trey Mullinax, and Denny McCarthy are tied for 3rd at 16 under; and C.T. Pan and Cameron Young are tied for 7th at 15 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 second hole, Kevin Streelman had a 105 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kevin Streelman to 1 under for the round.
After a 315 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 third, Streelman chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Streelman to 2 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Streelman missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Streelman to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 16th, Streelman's 193 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Streelman to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 436-yard par-4 17th hole, Streelman had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Streelman to 4 under for the round.
