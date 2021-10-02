In his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Joseph Bramlett hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Bramlett finished his round tied for 59th at 5 under; Cameron Tringale and Seth Reeves are tied for 1st at 16 under; Trey Mullinax is in 3rd at 15 under; and Sahith Theegala, Nick Watney, and Will Zalatoris are tied for 4th at 14 under.

On the par-4 first, Bramlett's 104 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bramlett to 1 under for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 third hole, Bramlett reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bramlett to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 482-yard par-4 sixth hole, Bramlett had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bramlett to 3 under for the round.

On the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Bramlett's tee shot went 193 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

Bramlett got a bogey on the 421-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bramlett to 1 under for the round.

On the 584-yard par-5 14th hole, Bramlett reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at even-par for the round.

At the 330-yard par-4 15th, Bramlett got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Bramlett to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Bramlett's 149 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bramlett to 2 over for the round.