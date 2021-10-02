-
John Huh shoots 1-over 73 in round three of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
John Huh makes birdie on No. 15 at Sanderson Farms
In the second round of the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship, John Huh makes a 6-foot birdie putt on the par-4 15th hole.
John Huh hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Huh finished his round tied for 63rd at 5 under; Seth Reeves is in 1st at 14 under; Sahith Theegala, Nick Watney, Will Zalatoris, and Trey Mullinax are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Cameron Young, Nick Hardy, Cameron Tringale, Hayden Buckley, Matthew Wolff, and Taylor Moore are tied for 6th at 12 under.
On the 612-yard par-5 fifth hole, Huh reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Huh to 1 under for the round.
Huh hit his tee shot 351 yards to the native area on the 479-yard par-4 16th. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two-putting for a bogey. This moved Huh to even for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Huh hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 436-yard par-4 17th. This moved Huh to 1 over for the round.
