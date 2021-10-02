-
Joel Dahmen shoots 4-under 68 in round three of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
In his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Joel Dahmen hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Dahmen finished his round tied for 19th at 10 under; Seth Reeves is in 1st at 14 under; Sahith Theegala, Nick Watney, and Will Zalatoris are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Hayden Buckley, Matthew Wolff, Taylor Moore, Trey Mullinax, Cameron Young, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 5th at 12 under.
On the par-4 first, Dahmen's 111 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dahmen to 1 under for the round.
After a 299 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 third, Dahmen chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Dahmen to 2 under for the round.
On the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Dahmen got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Dahmen to 1 under for the round.
After a 305 yard drive on the 554-yard par-5 11th, Dahmen chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Dahmen to 3 under for the round.
After a 282 yard drive on the 584-yard par-5 14th, Dahmen chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Dahmen to 4 under for the round.
