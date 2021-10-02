-
Jimmy Walker shoots 2-under 70 in round three of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Jimmy Walker hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Walker finished his day tied for 34th at 10 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 18 under; Sam Burns, Denny McCarthy, Cameron Young, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Trey Mullinax and Seth Reeves are tied for 6th at 16 under.
On the 591-yard par-5 third hole, Walker reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Walker to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the 181-yard par-3 fourth green, Walker suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Walker at even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 403-yard par-4 eighth hole, Walker had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Walker to 1 under for the round.
On the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Walker had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Walker to even-par for the round.
After a drive to right rough on the par-5 11th, Walker hit his 131 yard approach to 7 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Walker to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Walker's 101 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Walker to 2 under for the round.
After a 315 yard drive on the 584-yard par-5 14th, Walker chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Walker to 3 under for the round.
Walker got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Walker to 2 under for the round.
